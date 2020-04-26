Congratulations to the 2020 Best Places to Work in Lincoln!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Woods Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star and the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association are excited to announce this year’s Best Places to Work winners. Now in its eighth year, the Best Places to Work initiative honors organizations that deliver an outstanding work experience.

Winners were determined based on the results of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln survey conducted in early 2020, which measures employee satisfaction and engagement in the workplace. Any public, private, nonprofit or governmental employer in Lancaster County with a minimum of 10 employees was eligible. For the 2020 rankings, nearly 70 companies were nominated in November 2019.

Making the list, regardless of rank, is an accomplishment and should be celebrated. Congratulations to all Best Places to Work in Lincoln award winners for creating positive work environments for their employees!

Final rankings for Lincoln's 2020 Best Places to Work are:

Community Impact: Brester Construction.

Sustained Excellence: Edward Jones (#1 ranking 2014-2020),