Zelle HR Solutions is pleased to announce the promotions of Hannah Engelbrecht and Steph Vanous to vice president! Both Vanous and Engelbrecht have been instrumental in growing Zelle to the multi-million dollar company it is today. More importantly, Engelbrecht and Vanous have worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional results to our clients while always keeping an emphasis on integrity, quality, and service excellence.
Zelle engages your human capital with services designed to help your company transform human resources from a necessity to an indispensable component of your organization.