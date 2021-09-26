ComPro merges with GTA Insurance Group

ComPro founders Brian & Chris McPike announced on September 1st that ComPro has merged with GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency that specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm & crop insurance and employee benefits.

“Chris and I knew the merger with GTA was the right move because both companies share the same dedication to servicing their clients well. We saw this partnership with GTA as a tremendous growth opportunity for both ComPro and GTA. A definite win-win. We look forward to all that this solid partnership has to offer,” said Brian McPike.

GTA President Krae Dutoit had this to say about merger, “We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Brian & Chris McPike, ComPro founders, and their amazing team. ComPro specializes in employee benefits, individual & family health insurance and Medicare & senior benefits. This will add resources to our existing health insurance division and strengthen our competitive edge in the ever-changing and ever-growing health insurance market.”

Both companies have been serving clients in their respective areas for over 30 years. And they are looking forward to continuing this together through this merger.