ComPro announces new location manager Kayla Northup

ComPro, a division of GTA Insurance Group, is excited to announce the promotion of Kayla Northup to location manager as of September 1, 2022. Northup brings over 18 years of industry experience as an agent to this position and she most recently served as employee benefits manager at ComPro.

Regarding her new role, Northup has this to say, “ComPro has built a strong legacy of helping their clients connect the dots of their health insurance for over 30 years. And the reason for their success is rooted in their commitment to always put their clients first. I’m very excited to build upon this foundation and to take ComPro to the next level. I’m grateful for the opportunity that is ahead of me and for those that have prepared me for it.”

“Kayla is gifted with a strong business sense that quickly builds a client’s trust. And this is coupled with her dynamic people skills that make her a great agent to work with.” says Chris McPike, outgoing location manager of ComPro. “She brings so much to the future of this agency.”

To learn more about ComPro, visit comproins.com or call (402) 488-5100. ComPro is an insurance broker that offers health insurance plans for employee benefits, individual & family and Medicare. We work one-on-one with our clients to help them find the best solution for their needs.