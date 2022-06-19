Community Action named a 2022 Best Place to Work!

Community Action is proud to be named a 2022 Best Place to Work in the large business category. This is the fifth time Community Action has received this recognition. Our mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability.

We’ve been part of the Lincoln Community for over 56 years as a non-profit providing early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access services to our neighbors. Our team is at the center of everything we do. While we’re one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work, our team makes Lincoln one of the Best Places to Live!