 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Action named a 2022 Best Place to Work!

Community Action named a 2022 Best Place to Work!

Community Action is proud to be named a 2022 Best Place to Work in the large business category. This is the fifth time Community Action has received this recognition. Our mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability.

We’ve been part of the Lincoln Community for over 56 years as a non-profit providing early childhood education, homelessness prevention, financial and family well-being, and hunger relief and healthy food access services to our neighbors. Our team is at the center of everything we do. While we’re one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work, our team makes Lincoln one of the Best Places to Live!

To learn more about Community Action, including current job openings, visit www.communityactionatwork.org   

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Alan Goodenberger, plant engineer; Dana Hendricksen, department manager; Travis Sc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News