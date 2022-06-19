Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest recoginized

Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest is proud to have been recognized as one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work under the extra-large business category for 2022! Thank you to our employees for their hard work and commitment to excellence. We are one of Lincoln’s best places to work because we employ the best.
Commonwealth Electric is a full-service electrical and low-voltage contractor located in Arizona, Iowa, and Nebraska. Don’t be fooled, Commonwealth is anything but common. As a leading electrical contractor in the Midwest, we are constantly solving complex problems and exceeding the needs and expectations of our customers!
To learn more about us, visit www.commonwealthelectric.com.