Coleman named Assurity accounting director, controller

Assurity Life Insurance Company has named Steven Coleman director of accounting and controller. In his new role, he oversees the company’s financials and auditing processes, as well as the accounting department staff.

Previously Assurity’s manager of internal audit, Coleman succeeds Kevin Faltin, who was recently promoted to vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

“In addition to his good internal audit work, Steven was a great business partner to our operations areas,” Faltin said. “He’s wonderfully talented, and I look forward to working with him more closely as he moves into his new role.”

Coleman joined Assurity in 2014 after various accounting and managerial roles with HBE LLP. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 and subsequently became a certified public accountant.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to focus more deeply on accounting and reporting,” Coleman said. “My previous experience in public accounting, combined with my work in internal audit, has enabled me to develop a firm background in strategic financial planning. I’m looking forward to my new role as a leader in our accounting department.”