Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of new attorneys.
Paul Henderson graduated from the University of Nebraska (B.J.) in 2012 and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with high distinction) in 2019. Henderson served as managing editor of the Nebraska Law Review and was a member of the Nebraska National Moot Court Team. In 2019 he was selected to join the Order of the Barristers. Henderson’s practice will focus on general litigation matters.
Mary Marcum graduated from the University of Wyoming (B.S.) in 2016 and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with highest distinction) in 2019. Marcum served as editor-in-chief of the Nebraska Law Review and was a member of the Nebraska Moot Court Board. She was recently selected to join the Order of the Coif. She will focus her practice on litigation matters.
Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 63 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado. The firm currently has 29 lawyers included in one or more of the notable best lawyers lists published in the United States. To learn more about the firm, our attorneys, and information on current issues that may impact our clients, visit our website at www.clinewilliams.com.