Cline Williams welcomes Cristin McGarry Berkhausen

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to welcome back Cristin McGarry Berkhausen to the Fort Collins, Colorado office.

Cristin McGarry Berkhausen graduated from Creighton University (B.A., cum laude) in 2004 and Creighton University School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude) in 2007. Her practice area is labor and employment. Berkhausen advises clients on compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. Berkhausen brings to Cline Williams experience in representing public and private employers of all sizes in federal and state court and before federal, state, and local administrative agencies.

Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 58 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in five offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, and Aurora, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional law and litigation. The firm currently has 25 lawyers included in one or more of the notable best lawyers lists published in the United States.

To learn more about the firm, our attorneys, and information on current issues that may impact our clients, visit our website at www.clinewilliams.com