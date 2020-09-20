Cline Williams attorneys honored as 2020 Top Lawyers

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP, is honored to have the following attorneys recognized by Chambers and Partners USA as the 2020 Top Lawyers in their area of practice in the state of Nebraska: Mark A. Christensen (Litigation: Mediators), Susan K. Sapp (Insurance), Rochelle A. Mullen (Corporate/Commercial), Trenten P. Bausch (Litigation: General Commercial), Michael C. Pallesen (Corporate/Commercial), Andre R. Barry (Litigation: General Commercial), Keith T. Peters (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation), Tara A. Stingley (Labor & Employment), Stephen E. Gehring (Corporate/Commercial) and Tom C. Huston (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use). All have been recognized for their professional excellence by extensive interviews with their clients and peers. Attorneys are assessed on several factors including technical ability, client service, professional conduct, diligence, commercial vision and business understanding.