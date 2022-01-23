Cline Williams announces new partners

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., is pleased to announce that Lily Amare and Katie A. Joseph have been promoted to partner.

Lily Amare is a graduate of Chadron State College (B.A., 2010) and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., 2015). She counsels employers regarding human resources policies and procedures, best employment practices, reasonable accommodation, harassment and retaliation claims, and other employment related issues. Amare drafts and reviews employment handbooks and other employment-related policies and documents. She serves as an independent investigator for harassment and discrimination claims within the workplace. Amare also represents school districts in matters such as employee and student due process and Title IX compliance. She also has litigation practice and represents employers and schools of all sizes before federal and state courts and administrative agencies.