Cline Williams announces new partner

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce that Shannon E. Fallon has become a partner.

Shannon Fallon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska (B.S.B.A., with high distinction, 2005 and J.D., with distinction, 2013). She concentrates her practice in corporate and real estate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, public and private stock offerings, real estate purchase agreements, commercial leasing, and community development projects. She also advises clients on entity selection, corporate governance, stockholder agreements, and securities law issues.

Fallon was a member of Leadership Lincoln Class XXXI and currently serves as secretary of the Nebraska State Bar Association Business Law Section Executive Committee and as a member of the Lincoln Children’s Museum Board of Directors. She is licensed to practice in both Nebraska and Wyoming.

Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 63 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.