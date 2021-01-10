Cline Williams announces new partner

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce that Beau B. Bump has become a partner.

Beau Bump is a graduate of the University of Nebraska (B.A., 2004) and DePaul University College of Law (J.D., 2008). Beau counsels clients in complex commercial disputes across a wide array of industries, including construction, heavy equipment, health care, oil and gas, and insurance. He litigates cases before state and federal trial and appellate courts, and advocates for clients to administrative agencies and in arbitrations.

Bump also advises companies on workplace safety, including in the context of MSHA and OSHA investigations. Additionally, his practice includes assisting alcohol production companies with federal and state licensure, regulatory compliance, and in litigated disputes.

Bump is a member of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, Brewers Association and the Craft Beverage Lawyers Guild. He is a member of the Leadership Northern Colorado Class of 2020 and currently serves as president of the Mountain Sage Community School Board of Directors. Bump is licensed to practice in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.