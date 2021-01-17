Clear Vision welcomes Dr. Brooke Segerstrom Beall

Clear Vision is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Brooke Segerstrom Beall.

Dr. Beall graduated from Doane College with honors and worked in the optometric field as an optician, technician and frame rep before completing her Doctorate of Optometry at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.

Dr. Beall's favorite part of patient care is relating to young patients who are getting glasses for the first time and following them through adulthood, as she too began wearing glasses at a young age.

In her free time she enjoys spending time with her husband, Greg, rescue dog, Oakley, and family.

Dr. Beall is accepting new patients of all ages and is trained in the management of Glaucoma, Cataracts, Pre- and Post-Operative Eyecare, Pediatrics and Primary Eyecare. Give us a call (or text) to get an appointment scheduled for you or your family! 402-742-0399