City Impact welcomes new executive director

City Impact is excited to announce Kristy Goodwin as its new executive director. Goodwin brings 20 years of experience in higher education and wealth of expertise in leadership development, mentoring, and community outreach. In addition, Goodwin holds a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership, master's in management, and Master of Theological Studies.

“We are confident that her skills, professional experience, and vision of the Gospel in action will support and amplify our mission to mentor, teach, and empower under-resourced youth in Lincoln,” says Craig Ames, chairman of the City Impact Board of Directors.

City Impact is a faith-based, youth development non-profit in Lincoln, Nebraska. Their mission is to mentor, teach, and empower under-resourced youth, raising up leaders who break the cycle of poverty.

