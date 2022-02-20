Chris Beutler joins Lincoln Parks Foundation

Lincoln Parks Foundation is excited to announce Chris Beutler has joined the leadership team as of January 1, 2022.

“Chris brings to us a wealth of knowledge of our history and programs, a deep passion for parks and recreation, and the energy to help us get our story out into the community. He will be meeting with our longtime and loyal donors, updating them on our current projects and working with them on planned and estate giving. We are excited that Chris will continue his service to Lincoln with our organization,” said Executive Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross.

Beutler was one of the first fundraisers for the foundation, hired in 2002 to coordinate the "Restore the Gem" campaign for renovations at the Sunken Gardens. He was mayor of Lincoln from 2007-2019, and was the longest serving mayor in Lincoln’s history. Prior to his service as mayor, Beutler represented central Lincoln’s 28th Nebraska legislative district, winning election in 1978 and re-election in 1982. He resigned in 1986 and was re-elected in 1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002.

“The board is thrilled to have Chris join our team. With his leadership, our organization will continue to build a rich legacy of parks and recreation for generations to come," said Lincoln Parks Foundation Board Chair Bradley Brandt.

“It has been a privilege to get to work on behalf of Lincoln throughout my career. I believe that parks and recreation represent an important component of our community and serve as an economic driver for people to live and work here. I look forward to partnering in my new role to help the Foundation meet their visionary goals,” Beutler said.

Founded in 1992, Lincoln Parks Foundation is a 501c3 private organization that enlists the help of individuals, corporate donors and other charitable foundations to help sustain and improve Lincoln’s community parks system so that all can enjoy. For more information, visit: LincolnParks.org or call: 402-441-8258.