CHI Health St. Elizabeth names VP, chief medical officer

Kruger

CHI Health St. Elizabeth names new VP, Chief Medical Officer, Jason Kruger, MD. Dr. Kruger has been with St. Elizabeth for 15 years as an emergency medicine physician, as well as a past chief of staff and former board member for the hospital. He previously served on the CHI Health Board of Directors.

Dr. Kruger received his undergraduate and medical degree from the University of Iowa. He completed his emergency medicine residency at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, South Carolina, and completed a master’s in healthcare management at Harvard University.

“I have had the opportunity to work for St. Elizabeth for 15 years. To serve this hospital and community in a different role is very rewarding.”

