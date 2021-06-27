Changing Spaces SRS honors Buchmeier's 10 years

Changing Spaces SRS is celebrating the retirement of team member Connie Buchmeier this month. After ten years of dedicated service as a senior move manager, Buchmeier is starting a new chapter with a move to Florida to be near family.

"Connie has been an influential member of our team for so many years, and I cannot possibly thank her for her dedicated service to our company and the caring assistance she has provided to hundreds of clients throughout her tenure," says Owner Jeannine Bryant.

As Buchmeier reflects upon her decade of service, she said, “Although I’m leaving Changing Spaces SRS after ten years of service, my heart will always be full of memories of the wonderful clients I had the privilege to serve and the awesome coworkers who have become like family.”

Changing Spaces SRS provides downsizing and moving services to seniors. To learn more about the company visit www.ChangingSpacesSRS.com