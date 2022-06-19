Changing Spaces SRS honors 5 and 10 year anniversaries

Changing Spaces SRS, Lincoln’s premiere senior move management and estate sale company, honors Barb Bowers for her ten years of dedicated service to clients. Since 2012, Bowers has assisted seniors and their families through the downsizing and moving process. Bowers serves clients by assisting with sorting, packing, managing move day, unpacking, and organizing and running estate sales for clients.

“Barb’s dedication to our clients is truly inspiring. She has such a heart for helping people undergoing a transition and she provides excellent service to our clients. We are so lucky to have her on the team,” says Changing Spaces SRS owner Jeannine Bryant.

“Working for Changing Spaces SRS has given me a great way to give back to the community. Helping and supporting families as they transition into new homes has been so rewarding, and I’m pleased to be a part of this process. An added bonus is working with a wonderful and caring crew at Changing Spaces SRS,” says Bowers.

2022 also marked the year to celebrate five years of service by team members Heidi Dains, Jane Heine and Bill Zetterman.

“Truly, the secret to our success is our fantastic team members. To have people who stay with a company long term is so very important. I’m so grateful to Heidi, Jane, Bill and Barb,” said Bryant.