CFO Systems LLC expands its team

CFO Systems has added Steve Brady, Mary Rincon, and Jodi Winther to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focused on helping its clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, human resources & procurement operations for organizations.

Steve Brady is an experienced accounting professional with over 25 years of experience managing a variety of financial functions at several local companies. His duties have included overseeing monthly invoicing, accounts receivable and accounts payable, reconciliation, tax filings, and collections as well as month-end accruals and reports and closing entries. Brady also has experience working with the accounting functions within the Human Resources Department.

Mary Rincon is an energetic and highly self-motivated accounting professional with experience in consulting, finance, tax preparation, bookkeeping, and payroll services. She enjoys working with both clients and colleagues to ensure accurate, timely, and efficient processes and procedures. A quick learner, she possesses strong organizational, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Rincon also displays cultural intelligence and adaptability.