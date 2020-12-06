CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes member milestones

CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals. We promote ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and work to further the public’s understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.