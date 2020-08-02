CFA Society of Nebraska announces 2020-21 officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that David H. Craft, CFA with Wells Fargo Private Bank has been elected to serve as the organization’s president for the 2020-21 term.

In addition, the following individuals have been elected to serve on the organization’s board for the same term: Vice President, Michael R. Gatliff, CFA, Ameritas Investment Partners; Secretary, Clinton T. Rushing, CFA, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Treasurer, Nicholas J. Nevole, CFA, Tributary Capital Management; Past President, Damian L. Howard, CFA, Security National Bank; Director, Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; Director, Lee R. Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Director, Reem Rawashdeh, CFA, Ludacka Wealth Partners; Director, J.J. Schenkelberg, CFA, Schenkelberg Investments, LLC.

The CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals.

Our mission is to engage, empower and lead the local investment community by promoting the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence for the benefit of all.

As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.