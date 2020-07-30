CFA Society of Nebraska announces 2020-21 officers

As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.

Bryan Heart welcomes Natraj Katta, MD

Bryan Heart welcomes Natraj Katta, MD, to the practice. As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Katta specializes in treating cardiovascular diseases and conditions using a variety of non-surgical procedures.

Dr. Katta earned his medical degree from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, then went on to complete a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Prior to pursuing cardiology, Dr. Katta was an internal medicine hospitalist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa, and at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. While practicing in Columbia, Dr. Katta also served as an assistant professor at the University of Missouri.