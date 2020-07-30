CFA Society of Nebraska announces 2020-21 officers
CFA Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce that David H. Craft, CFA with Wells Fargo Private Bank has been elected to serve as the organization’s president for the 2020-21 term.
In addition, the following individuals have been elected to serve on the organization’s board for the same term: Vice President, Michael R. Gatliff, CFA, Ameritas Investment Partners; Secretary, Clinton T. Rushing, CFA, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Treasurer, Nicholas J. Nevole, CFA, Tributary Capital Management; Past President, Damian L. Howard, CFA, Security National Bank; Director, Randy D. Jorgensen, CFA, Creighton University; Director, Lee R. Martin, CFA, Mutual of Omaha Companies; Director, Reem Rawashdeh, CFA, Ludacka Wealth Partners; Director, J.J. Schenkelberg, CFA, Schenkelberg Investments, LLC.
The CFA Society of Nebraska is an association of local investment professionals consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals.
Our mission is to engage, empower and lead the local investment community by promoting the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence for the benefit of all.
As a member of CFA Institute, our society connects members to a global network of investment professionals.
Bryan Heart welcomes Natraj Katta, MD
Bryan Heart welcomes Natraj Katta, MD, to the practice. As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Katta specializes in treating cardiovascular diseases and conditions using a variety of non-surgical procedures.
Dr. Katta earned his medical degree from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, India. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, then went on to complete a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Prior to pursuing cardiology, Dr. Katta was an internal medicine hospitalist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa, and at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. While practicing in Columbia, Dr. Katta also served as an assistant professor at the University of Missouri.
Dr. Katta is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and holds ABIM board certification in cardiovascular disease. He joins the Bryan Heart team with an office at Bryan East Campus, Faulkner Building, 1600 S. 48th St., Suite 600.
For more information, please call 402-483-3333 or visit bryanhealth.org/DrKatta.
Union Bank & Trust promotes Gutschenritter
Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Stacy Gutschenritter to vice president – relationship manager, Retirement Plan Services.
In her new role, Gutschenritter partners with area businesses and organizations to customize complete retirement plan solutions for the company and its employees, encouraging them to think long-term when preparing their employees for a secure retirement. She takes an active role in listening to plan sponsors’ needs, learning about their company and culture, and empowering them to make strategic decisions.
Gutschenritter joined Union Bank in 1993 in Customer Service and spent time in Ag Lending and Consumer Lending before joining the Wealth Management Division, eventually making her move to Retirement Plan Services. Gutschenritter received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and is a certified plan sponsor professional. She is a member of the Education and Communication Committee of the Plan Sponsor Council of America/American Retirement Association subcommittee and is a member of the Leadership Lincoln Class XXI. Additionally, Gutschenritter serves her community through Junior Achievement of Lincoln, Rotary Club 14, and as a board member of the White Cane Foundation.
Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.
