Celebrating 25th year milestone

First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebraska for 25 Years from offices in Lincoln and Omaha! First Nebraska Trust Company is a locally owned, independent trust company.

On December 1, 1995, the Company received its charter from the Nebraska Department of Banking to open its first location in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Company initially consisted of four highly experienced trust professionals who believed trustee services should be delivered with a highly personalized service to the client in a way that was second to none. C. John Guenzel was the Founder of First Nebraska Trust Company and served as the president of the company and board of directors from 1995 to 2018.

We continue to honor Mr. Guenzel and our commitment to the community by providing personal and customized trust administration, estate settlement services with premier investment management services, uniquely qualified to provide outrageously excellent service to its clients. The primary areas of service include personal trusts, estate settlement, charitable trusts, investment management, and IRAs. The company is committed to building long term mutually beneficial relationships with clients and partner with professionals in the community.