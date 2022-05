Carson Kildow , freshman at Lincoln North Star High School and Nicole "Coco" Kolbas , junior at Pius X, have been chosen as the 2022 recipients of the Tom Ernst Honorary Junior Golf Program.

The Country Club of Lincoln established this program in 2015, which affords golfing privileges to a non-member student athlete in the community. The program is application-based, and students are chosen by meeting GPA and handicap requirements as well as completing an interview process.