The Country Club of Lincoln is pleased to announce the recipients of their Honorary Junior Golf Program for 2021. The scholarship was launched in 2015 and allows a deserving non-member, high school student athlete to utilize the club in a way that rewards exceptional golf play. Congratulations to this year's winners Caden Kearns, senior at Pius X, Jackson Koebernick, junior at Lincoln Southeast, and Porter Nelson, freshman at Lincoln Southeast.
CCL announces 2021 Tom Ernst honorary junior golfers
Related to this story
Most Popular
TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Chris Donner and Kacey Hoppes to remittance team leads, TRCS.
Pathology Medical Services, P.C. is excited to announce the addition of a new pathologist, Dr. Lauren Murer, who will be joining the practice …
Rosemary Reed, president and owner of Double R Productions, LLC (Double R), a woman-owned media company in Washington, DC since 1987 is formin…
RBC Wealth Management is proud to announce that David Spinar, JD, CRPC, has been promoted to senior vice president – financial advisor. We rec…
Rachel Jendro, DO, FACOS, specializes in breast care including diagnosing and treating malignant and benign conditions. She joins General Surg…
We are proud to announce that Randall Mazuch is our employee of the year for FireWorks Restaurant. Mazuch has been with us since the end of 20…
Lincoln — Emily Koenig has been announced as Lincoln Electric System’s new vice president of Financial Services and chief financial officer. K…
Union Bank & Trust would like to recognize the following individuals who have completed its internal leadership development program for th…
BCom Solutions recently promoted Candice Rastede in the agency's Lincoln office.
Cheney Ridge Family Medical Clinic welcomes Physician Assistant Amy Agena, PA-C. Agena joins Dr. Patrick Bertolini and Julie Wiekamp, PA-C.