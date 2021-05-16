 Skip to main content
CCL announces 2021 Tom Ernst honorary junior golfers

The Country Club of Lincoln is pleased to announce the recipients of their Honorary Junior Golf Program for 2021. The scholarship was launched in 2015 and allows a deserving non-member, high school student athlete to utilize the club in a way that rewards exceptional golf play. Congratulations to this year's winners Caden Kearns, senior at Pius X, Jackson Koebernick, junior at Lincoln Southeast, and Porter Nelson, freshman at Lincoln Southeast.

