Carlson named Assurity VP, Individual Sales & Ventures

Assurity Life Insurance Company has named Jared Carlson vice president of Individual Sales and Ventures. A newly created role, he leads the company’s individual sales operations while maintaining oversight of Assurity Ventures Inc. (AVI), a business arm dedicated to building relationships with insurtech and fintech startups to harness new methods of interacting with prospective customers.

“I believe Jared will be a transformational leader for our Individual Sales area,” said Todd Reimers, senior vice president, chief marketing & sales officer. “By combining AVI and Individual Sales, we are recognizing the reality of how the marketplace for the sale of individual products is rapidly changing.”

Since joining Assurity in 2017 as director of AVI, Carlson has worked across departments to implement large-scale entrepreneurial opportunities for growth and product development. He previously held development and innovation roles with the Arbor Day Foundation, where he led the creation of business ventures to generate revenue streams.

Carlson holds a Master of Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He also serves as a board member for the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and the Foundry, an organization dedicated to helping nonprofits institute sustainable business practices.