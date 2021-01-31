Capital Foot & Ankle moves to 5055 A St., Suite 400

On Monday, February 1, Capital Foot & Ankle joins Bryan Physician Network and moves to a new office at 5055 A St., Suite 400. The new office is specially designed to accommodate advances in patient care and comfort. It also offers a more central location and improved parking for patients.

Capital Foot & Ankle provides medical, surgical and rehabilitative treatments for adults and children. Common conditions treated and services provided include: sports injuries, ankle sprains, tendon injuries; foot and ankle fractures; ingrown toenails, fungus, plantar warts; flat feet, bunions, hammertoes; diabetic foot care, trauma, wound care; neuromas; orthotics, shoes and shoe modifications; complex foot and ankle reconstruction.

Doctors at Capital Foot & Ankle include John Tennity, Joshua Vest, Jeffrey Wienke, Derek Miller, Matthew Williamson and Eric So. Doctors and staff look forward to caring for current patients at their new location and welcoming new patients.

To learn more, please visit capfootandankle.com. To schedule an appointment, please call 402-483-4485.