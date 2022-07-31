Cancer Partners welcomes Jacqueline Kelly, MD

Cancer Partners of Nebraska (Cancer Partners) is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Kelly, MD has joined their team. Dr. Kelly recently practiced at Yale University School of Medicine and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. She will begin seeing patients in August at their Pine Lake clinic location.

“We are excited to have Dr. Kelly join our Radiation Oncology team, she will help us continue to build upon the innovative technologies we offer our patients in the Lincoln community,” said Nathan Green, DO, medical oncologist.

Dr. Kelly received her bachelor degree from Harvard University, her Master of Science in Radiation Biology from the University of Oxford and her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. She completed her internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and her radiation oncology residency at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Kelly will work with Cancer Partners’ multidisciplinary team of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgical oncologists, geneticists, therapists and their other cancer experts to evaluate and determine the best-personalized treatment plans for each of patient.

Cancer Partners of Nebraska provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and eleven greater Nebraska communities. Cancer Partners combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and multiple oncology support services at their two Lincoln locations. For more information, visit CancerPartners.com.