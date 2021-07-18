Cancer Partners recognized for achievement

Cancer Partners of Nebraska (Cancer Partners) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR seal of accreditation represents the gold standard of quality and patient safety. This voluntary designation is awarded only to facilities that meet specific practice guidelines and standards developed by the ACR after evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists. Cancer Partners has held this accreditation for the past 4 years.

“This achievement is something we are very proud of. Our top priority is to always offer our patients the safest and best radiation oncology care available,” said Mark J. Stavas, MD, radiation oncologist at Cancer Partners.

Patient care, treatment delivery, patient safety, personnel qualifications and quality control procedures are assessed. These findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Radiation Oncology Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report they can use for continuous practice improvement. Cancer Partners was able to pass this level after the first review, something that is only achieved by approximately 3 percent of clinics that are seeking accreditation nationwide.