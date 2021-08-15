Cancer Partners of Nebraska launches new website

Cancer Partners of Nebraska, a private oncology group with two locations in Lincoln, has announced the launch of its new website (CancerPartners.com).

The new website contains information about their comprehensive services, which includes medical and radiation oncology, palliative care, genetic counseling, nutrition and rehabilitation services. The new website aims to educate the community about how their providers and service offerings can optimize cancer care.

“The new website enables us to showcase our many services in a simple, easy-to-understand format. We hope our patients and caregivers find useful information about how our practice is leading cancer care in our region,” said Nathan Green, DO, medical oncologist at Cancer Partners.

Cancer Partners also lists out the latest clinical trials available on their new website. Recent affiliations with the National Cancer Institute network have allowed them to expand their clinical trial offerings to bring academic-level treatment options to the community. Access to these clinical trials gives patients options they did not previously have locally.