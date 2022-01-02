Cancer Partners adds Peter Morris, MD and new specialty

Cancer Partners of Nebraska (Cancer Partners) is pleased to announce Peter Morris, MD has joined their growing team of cancer specialists. Dr. Morris will be Lincoln’s first gynecologic oncology surgeon and will be adding a much-needed service (gynecologic oncology) to the greater Lincoln area.

Dr. Morris brings over 35 years of surgery experience to Cancer Partners. He has expertise in the surgical treatment and management of cancers that begin in a woman’s reproductive organs.

“Dr. Morris is a highly-accomplished surgeon and will be a great resource to patients in our community who have complex gynecologic health issues,” stated Nathan Green, DO, medical oncologist at Cancer Partners. “We are very fortunate to have a physician of his caliber joining our team.”

Dr. Morris will work with Cancer Partners’ multidisciplinary team of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, geneticists, therapists and their other cancer experts to evaluate and determine the best-personalized treatment plans for their patients.

Cancer Partners of Nebraska, formerly Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center, provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and in eleven communities throughout greater Nebraska. Cancer Partners combines advanced medical oncology, radiation oncology and multiple oncology support services at their two Lincoln locations. For more information, visit CancerPartners.com.