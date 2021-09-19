Burleigh installed as Nebraska Reators president

Connie Burleigh has been installed as the 2022 president of the Nebraska Realtors Association. The Inaugural Gala took place at the La Vista Conference Center on August 30, 2021.

Burleigh has been a licensed realtor since 1992 and is the broker/owner of CJ Burleigh Real Estate in Lincoln.

Burleigh has served the association in various capacities at the local, state and national levels. At the local level she was president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln in 2017-2018 and received the 2013 Realtor of the Year award. Burleigh currently serves as the Nebraska Realtors Association president-elect and serves on the Realtor Party Team, Realtor Champion Workgroup, governmental affairs, Secretary of State Advisory Group, strategic planning, and Statewide Professional Standards Review and is also a RPAC trustee.

For the National Association of Realtors, Burleigh has served on the RPAC Trustees Fundraising Committee, RPAC Major Investor Council, and RPAC Participation Council. She currently serves on the Business Issues Policy Committee and will be a director for 2022.

Burleigh resides in Lincoln with her husband, Chris. Burleigh has 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.