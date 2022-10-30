Burk promoted to Peterbilt of Lincoln service manager

Midwest Peterbilt Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Burk to the position of service manager at Peterbilt of Lincoln.

A native of the Lincoln area, Burk brings 28 years of expertise to the local dealership. A graduate of Southeast Community College’s diesel technology program, he has worked for the company for more than 5 years.

Burk joined Peterbilt of Lincoln in 2017 when he was hired as a class A diesel technician. He was promoted to foreman in 2019, and just recently to service manager. He holds multiple Paccar, Cummins and CAT certifications, and has completed a variety of management courses.

Midwest Peterbilt Group is a family-owned company with corporate offices in Sioux City, Iowa. Peterbilt of Lincoln, one of five full-service dealerships in Nebraska and Iowa, opened in 2016. It is located along Interstate 80 at 6262 Arbor Road.