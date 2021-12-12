Bryant, Katt & Associates, P.C. promotes Grove

The certified public accounting firm of Bryant, Katt & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that Kayla Grove has been promoted to shareholder as of November 1, 2021. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance. Grove joined the firm in December, 2008. Her areas of expertise are individual and corporate tax planning and preparation and small business accounting services.
Bryant, Katt & Associates, P.C. opened their Lincoln office in 1984. Their office is located at 6211 O Street, Lincoln NE 68510. The current shareholders are Bob Bryant, Jason Bryant, Jason Katt and Kayla Grove.