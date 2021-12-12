Bryant, Katt & Associates, P.C. promotes Grove

The certified public accounting firm of Bryant, Katt & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that Kayla Grove has been promoted to shareholder as of November 1, 2021. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance. Grove joined the firm in December, 2008. Her areas of expertise are individual and corporate tax planning and preparation and small business accounting services.