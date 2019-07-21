Bryant authors book for seniors

Jeannine Bryant, owner of local senior move management and estate sale company Changing Spaces SRS, has authored a book entitled "Ready to Rightsize? A step-by-step guide to your rightsizing journey: For older adults and their loved ones." The book has been described as an essential guidebook that shows seniors and their families how to navigate the rightsizing process with ease.
With a decade of experience helping seniors and their families through the sorting, de-cluttering and moving process, Bryant has developed this book as a way to help families who are downsizing all across the country. "At Changing Spaces SRS, we have helped local seniors rightsize for the last 11 years, and I knew that the knowledge I have gained in those years could benefit people all across the country, and that's why I wanted to write the book," says Bryant.
The book gives tips on moving, sorting, and downsizing your belongings and it covers all the bases - from philosophies on how to approach change, the nuts and bolts of letting go of half your belongings, how such transitions can affect family relationships, and even how to deal with sentimental items. A companion website has also been developed at www.EasyRightsizing.com.
The book is available on Amazon.com and from Changing Spaces SRS directly. Call 402-483-0555 to purchase.