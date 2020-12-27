Bryan's Chef Khan receives certified master chef status

Bryan Health’s Chef Nazim Khan has achieved certified master chef status through Worldchefs. This highly regarded status was earned through Chef Khan’s work and expertise in multiple cuisines, his work to develop and promote tasty variations of plant-based protein dishes, and his ability to create excitement about the role of food as medicine.

He is among roughly 70 professional chefs in the United State honored with this status.

Chef Khan spreads his joy for food with the community through the Lincoln Farmer’s Markets; has prepared gourmet meals for Lincoln Fire and Rescue; and recently was featured in an article on plant-based cuisine in the Food Service Director publication.

Patients, visitors and employees alike are the lucky benefactors of Chef Khan’s flavorful and healthful work. The Bryan team congratulates him on this honor.