Bryan Urgent Care opens 2nd location in North Lincoln

Making your urgent health care needs even more convenient, a second location of Bryan Urgent Care has opened in northwest Lincoln. Our newest location is just south of 27th St. and Fletcher Ave. in the same building as NorthPointe Family Medicine.

Our skilled and compassionate staff are experts at caring for adults and children. And, our onsite lab and radiology services provide extra convenience for your care. We’ll quickly assess, accurately diagnose and effectively treat conditions such as: minor injuries and illnesses; sprains, strains and broken bones; colds, coughs, sore throats, fever and flu; allergic reactions; urinary tract infections, and more.

Our staff is dedicated to providing a safe experience for all patients. When you arrive, please remain in your car and call 402-481-6343. Our staff will assess your symptoms to provide the care you need. For your safety and the safety of others, our staff wear masks and we ask that you wear a mask as well. If you don’t have one, we will provide one to you.

In August, our third Bryan Urgent Care location will open in southeast Lincoln, on the corner of 84th St. and Pioneers Blvd. These two new locations join Bryan Urgent Care at our Bryan LifePointe Campus just south of 27th St. and Pine Lake Road.

Hours at all locations are 8 a.m.-8 p.m., every day. No appointment needed. We’re here for you! To learn more about Bryan Urgent Care, visit bryanhealth.org/urgent-care.