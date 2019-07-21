Bryan Health has reached a new employee milestone: more than 5,000 caring individuals now work at Bryan.
“The ongoing commitment to provide high quality care and live our core values every day is what makes Bryan a great place to work and receive care,” said Kim Russel, president and CEO. “And that's why we continue to grow.”
As its workforce, locations and services expand, Bryan remains dedicated to maintaining the positive attributes of a Nebraska-governed, nonprofit health care organization in the heart of the Midwest. Bryan is large enough to offer comprehensive health care services, yet small enough to truly care about every person who walks through its doors.
What makes the journey even more exciting is that additional opportunity awaits: Bryan has more than 150 job openings in a variety of fields.
To learn more about Bryan, one of The Advisory Board Company's Workplaces of the Year, go to: www.bryanhealth.com/careers/