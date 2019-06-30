The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has granted reaccreditation to Bryan Center for Sleep Medicine for a period of five years.
This accreditation is for all types of sleep testing including:
Home sleep apnea testing, which is done in the home to diagnose sleep apnea. Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s breathing is interrupted during sleep and can have serious consequences if not treated.
Sleep studies done at Bryan Health. These studies diagnose a variety of sleep disorders. Testing includes recording brain waves, blood oxygen level, heart rate, breathing and eye and leg movement.
Multiple sleep latency testing, which measures the time elapsed from the start of a daytime nap period to the first signs of sleep, called sleep latency
◦Maintenance of wakefulness testing to measure how alert a person is during the day.
“The importance of sleep for health and well-being cannot be overstated,” said Deb Bailey, RN, Bryan Sleep Center manager. “At Bryan Sleep Center, our goal is to help people overcome their obstacles to a good night’s sleep and to live a healthier, happier life.”
The Bryan Sleep Center diagnoses and provides treatment recommendations for: Insomnia, Sleep apnea, REM behavior disorder, Infant apnea, Narcolepsy, Restless leg movements, Sleep terrors/nightmares.
To learn more about Bryan Center for Sleep Medicine, please call 402-481-9646 or visit bryanhealth.org/sleep.