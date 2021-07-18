Bryan Seck receives LMC Distinguished Service Award

Lincoln Manufacturing Council is pleased to present Bryan Seck (director of workforce development, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development) with the Distinguished Service Award in Manufacturing.
Seck joined the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development in 2018 and has helped create numerous programs around workforce development most notably EmployLNK, a collaboration of agencies that aim to help people find employment. Prior to this, Seck served as homeless outreach specialist for Lincoln Public Schools and developer of Prosper Lincoln Employment Skills Initiative.
Seck has been recognized for his work in the community including volunteerism with the Spreetail New Beginnings Project and delivering beds to families in need. He received the 2017 Human Services Individual Award from the Homeless Coalition, 2018 Junior League of Lincoln President’s Award, and 2019 Civic Nebraska Community Connector Award. In addition to this, he and his wife, Janell Walther, actively work together in non-profit consulting.
During his tenure at Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Seck was instrumental in the formation of the Lincoln STEM Ecosystem, the collaboration with CareerLadder, and in the development and success of LMC. Through the Manufacturing Tech Certification program, individuals are able to get basic skills needed for entry-level manufacturing opportunities. These classes are sponsored by LMC member companies and are offered at no cost to the participants.
LMC recognizes Bryan Seck for outstanding service and contribution to the manufacturing sector in Lincoln.