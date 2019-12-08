Bryan Women’s Care Physicians, part of the Bryan Physician Network, welcomes Torri Janecek, DO, OB/GYN. Dr. Janecek cares for women of all ages through all phases of life.

A York native, Dr. Janecek received her undergraduate degree in biology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She then attended medical school at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Before coming to Bryan Women’s Care Physicians, Dr. Janecek practiced with Dubuque Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C., in Iowa. She has been providing OB/GYN care for more than 10 years and is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Bryan Women’s Care Physicians includes Drs. Corwin Friesen, Donald Gibbens, Greg Hattan, Todd Martin, Gary Milius, Lisa Rauner, Alyssa Rutan and Meghen Bokemper, as well as nurse practitioners Jennifer Neilan, Tiffany Vasa and Allison White.

The office is located in the 5055 Building at 5055 A St., Suite 200. To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-8630 or request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrJanecek.