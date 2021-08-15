Bryan Physician Network welcomes Paige Fairhead, PA-C

Paige Fairhead, PA-C, has joined Bryan Women’s Care Physicians. Fairhead specializes in care for women from adolescence through adulthood. She provides a complete spectrum of care, including: annual wellness exams, preventative care; care for health conditions such as urinary tract infections, upper respiratory illnesses and joint pain; care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, COPD, depression and anxiety; fostering a healthy lifestyle, including smoking cessation and weight loss; procedures such as skin tag removal, toenail removal, wart removal, mole removal.

“My goal is to have an open relationship with my patients so that they feel comfortable asking questions and coming to me with any concerns about their health and wellness,” Fairhead says.

Bryan Women’s Care Physicians is located at 5055 A St., Suite 200. To schedule an appointment with Paige Fairhead, call 402-483-8630 or request an appointment online: BryanHealth.org/PaigeFairhead