Bryan Physician Network welcomes Laura Fick, APRN-NP

Laura Fick, DNP, APRN-NP, has joined Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine. Laura takes a holistic approach in caring for adult patients, from preventative care to managing complex health conditions. She has special interests in:

• Preventative care, health screenings and early detection of disease

• Comprehensive consultation and care for patients with multiple health concerns such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, depression, anxiety, etc.

• Joint injections to relieve pain and help patients get back to the activities they enjoy

• Aesthetics such as Botox and facial fillers

“I’m passionate about preventative care, answering questions and providing education to help my patients age gracefully, maintain health and enjoy life to the fullest,” Laura says.

Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine is located at 4333 S. 86th St. (84th & Pioneers Blvd.)

To schedule an appointment with Laura, call 402-483-8500, or request an appointment online at BryanHealth.org/LauraFick.