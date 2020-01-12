Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, part of the Bryan Physician Network, welcomes Kelly J. Pierce, MD. Dr. Pierce cares for patients of all ages.
“Dr. Pierce has a long-standing reputation for providing excellent care, spending time with his patients, listening to their concerns, and developing partnerships of trust,” said Eric Mooss, president, Bryan Physician Network.
A family practice doctor in Lincoln for over 24 years, Dr. Pierce will continue to see his current patients and accept new patients at his new office location with Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, 6900 Van Dorn, Suite 24.
To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-3400 or request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrPierce.