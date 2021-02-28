 Skip to main content
Bryan Physician Network welcomes Cheney Ridge Clinic

L-R: Patrick Bertolini, MD, Amy Agena, PA-C, Julie Wiekamp, PA-C

Bryan Physician Network welcomes Patrick Bertolini, MD and the entire staff of Cheney Ridge Family Medical Clinic.

“Dr. Bertolini has been caring for patients in Lincoln for over 30 years,” said Eric Mooss, president, Bryan Physician Network. “He and his entire team treat each patient like family, while providing caring, personalized medical care. It is an honor to welcome them to the Bryan Physician Network family.”

Providers in the practice include Dr. Bertolini and physician assistants Amy Agena and Julie Wiekamp. They will continue to see their current patients and are accepting new patients.

Cheney Ridge Family Medical Clinic is located at 3540 Village Dr., Suite 100. To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/crfmc.

To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-3885.

