Bryan Physician Network welcomes Adam Rasmussen, MD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adam Rasmussen, MD, has joined Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, which is part of Bryan Physician Network. Dr. Rasmussen is an experienced family medicine provider caring for patients in all stages of life.

“My focus is addressing any health concerns patients have as well as any underlying issues that may be impacting their health. Building trust and relationships with my patients is important so we can work together for better health,” Dr. Rasmussen says.

Areas of interest include: overall health care for patients of all ages; health care for males and young adults; joint injections to relieve pain and help patients get back to the activities they enjoy; sports medicine.

Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine recently moved to their new location at the corner of 84th & Pioneers, 4333 S. 86th St. To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-8500 or request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrRasmussen.