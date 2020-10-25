Bryan Physician Network welcomes Adam Brank, MD

Adam Brank, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine, which is part of Bryan Physician Network.

Dr. Brank is an internal medicine provider who cares for adult patients. He has expertise to treat the multiple health issues and chronic conditions that can arise as we age.

“Dr. Brank has a long-standing reputation for providing excellent care,” said Eric Mooss, president, Bryan Physician Network. “He gets to know his patients and takes the time to explain conditions and treatments, and answer questions.”

Dr. Brank has been providing care in Lincoln for more than 12 years. He will continue to see his current patients and accept new patients. His new office with Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine is located at the corner of 84th & Pioneers, 4333 S. 86th St.

To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-8500. You can also view Meet Dr. Brank video and request an appointment online at bryanhealth.org/DrBrank.