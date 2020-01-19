Bryan Medical Center welcomes new board trustees

On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed new members to the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees for a three-year term. Larry Dlugosh, PhD, Emilsson, Inc.; William Johnson, MD, Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties; Erin C. Pemberton, JD, Wolfe Snowden Hurd Ahl Sitzmann Tannehill & Hahn, LLP.

“Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate that these community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care and promote health,” said John Woodrich, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center, and executive vice president, Bryan Health.

Scott Young, executive director, Food Bank of Lincoln, became chair of the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees beginning January 1, 2020. Young succeeds Nick Cusick, CEO, Bison, Inc., who served as chair from 2017-2019. Bryan leadership thanks Cusick for his years of dedicated service.

Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.