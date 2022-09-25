Bryan Medical Center welcomes Adrienne Olson as new CNO

Adrienne Olson, DNP, RN, FACHE, has joined Bryan Medical Center leadership as the new chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. She succeeds Lisa Vail, RN, DNP, NEA-BC, who transitioned to a new chief nursing officer role for the Bryan Health system.

Before joining Bryan Medical Center, Olson was the chief nursing officer and clinical services manager at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She brings 10 years of nursing leadership experience to her new role. At Kearney, she had an integral role in the construction and accreditation of the new hospital and led initiatives to improve quality, patient experience and employee engagement.

"Adrienne brings to Bryan Medical Center the same great leadership in patient care services that Lisa Vail has brought to this organization for 10 years,” said John Woodrich, Bryan Health CEO. “She has the passion, commitment and leadership to provide the highest level of patient care to all the individuals that entrust their health care needs to Bryan Medical Center. Adrienne is a proven leader that will guide the highest quality of care for the patients we serve.”